Advisory Services Network LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in Equitable by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQH opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,563. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

