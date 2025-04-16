Advisory Services Network LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

