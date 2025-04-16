Advisory Services Network LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

