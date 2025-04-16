Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,231,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 285,115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

