Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $616,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.