AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $109.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

ACM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.88.

AECOM stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after purchasing an additional 373,991 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after acquiring an additional 691,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 580,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

