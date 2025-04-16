Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $941,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,057.24. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,250 shares of company stock worth $2,839,788. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

