Ajay Kumar Virmani Acquires 24,636 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Ajay Kumar Virmani bought 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$81.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000,935.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.75.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

