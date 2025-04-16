Ajay Kumar Virmani Acquires 24,636 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Ajay Kumar Virmani bought 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$81.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000,935.92.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TD opened at C$83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
