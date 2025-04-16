Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 410,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,565. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,043. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

