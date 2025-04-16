Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

