Alliance Global Partners Cuts GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $8.50

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 20.5 %
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
