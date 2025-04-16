AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 146.9% in March

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the March 15th total of 931,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.5 %

AB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 260,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,248. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 112.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

