Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AII stock opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$717.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 15,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,600 shares of company stock worth $164,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

