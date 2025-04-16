AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.22 and last traded at C$40.13, with a volume of 71402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.98%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$5,474,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$3,605,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 398,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,227 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

