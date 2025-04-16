American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE ARL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $22.77.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
