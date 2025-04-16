American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.