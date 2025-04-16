America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,561. The stock has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $72.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This trade represents a 13.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

