Analysts Offer Predictions for WGO Q3 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WGO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $842.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.