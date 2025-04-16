Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $166.33

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $125.64 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

