Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:GRT FY2025 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.84.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
