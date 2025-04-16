Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $156.46

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.46.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $146.54 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
