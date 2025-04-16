Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $156.46

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Welltower by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $146.54 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

