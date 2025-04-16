Anchor Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 4.7 %

ZBH opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.