Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.7 %

BAX stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.18.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.13%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

