Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

