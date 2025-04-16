Anchor Investment Management LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after acquiring an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $185.74 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

