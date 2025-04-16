Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

