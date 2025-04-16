Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $226.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

