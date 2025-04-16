Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

