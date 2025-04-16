Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.