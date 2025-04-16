Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $236.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.