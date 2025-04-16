Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 166,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 187,456 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Angi Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $602.69 million, a PE ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Angi by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

