Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.10 and traded as high as $36.94. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 276 shares.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 5.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14.
About Anglo American Platinum
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
