Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Sells 5,103 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,583,234.32. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 33,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $894,630.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $810,415.84.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 34,943 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $981,199.44.

On Friday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00.

APPN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,936. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,396,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 106,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

