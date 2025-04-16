Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIT opened at $226.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.