Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,452,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,690,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.29.

NYSE:AIT opened at $226.31 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

