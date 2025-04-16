Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $12.02. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 900,447 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock worth $253,821 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

