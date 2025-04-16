AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
AppYea Stock Performance
Shares of APYP stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. AppYea has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About AppYea
