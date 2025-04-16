AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 216.7% in March

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the March 15th total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

AQB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) by 423.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 2.30% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.