Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.40), with a volume of 40045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.40).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 704.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 622.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of £195.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80.
Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aquis Exchange had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquis Exchange PLC will post 19.9524941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Aquis Exchange PLC (“Aquis”) is a creator and facilitator of next-generation financial markets, through the provision of accessible, simple and efficient stock exchanges, trading venues and technology.
Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.
Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.
