Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 226.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,253 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 906,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 702,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 583,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 469,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 299,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Ardelyx Stock Up 1.5 %

ARDX stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

