argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Position Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $690.33.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $605.38 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $352.77 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -687.93 and a beta of 0.60.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

