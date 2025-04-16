Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 6,206,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,982,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49,629.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($23,601.55). Insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

