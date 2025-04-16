Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.20, but opened at $69.13. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks shares last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 1,052,791 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

