Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 6,254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
About Ascot Resources
