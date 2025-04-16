ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $679.57 and last traded at $678.30. 510,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,622,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $668.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.