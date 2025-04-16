Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 74.0% in March

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 971,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,264. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

