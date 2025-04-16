Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

