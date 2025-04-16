Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.