Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:CP Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE CP opened at C$102.93 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$120.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

