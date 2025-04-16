Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Acquires 3,609 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,541.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,136,773.30. This trade represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BATRA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 84,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

