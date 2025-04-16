Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 265.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

